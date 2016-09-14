Netflix OSS Meetup Recap - September 2016

We started the night with an hour of networking, Mexican food, and drinks. As we kicked off the presentations, we discussed the history of security OSS at Netflix - we first released Security Monkey in 2014, and we're closing in on our tenth security release, likely by the end of 2016. The slide below provides a comprehensive timeline of the security software we've released as Netflix OSS.
Wes Miaw of Netflix began the presentations with a discussion of MSL (Message Security Layer), a modern security protocol that addresses a number of difficult security problems. Next was Patrick Kelley, also of Netflix, who gave the crowd an overview of Repoman, an upcoming OSS release that works to right-size permissions within Amazon Web Services environments.
|Patrick Kelley talking about Repoman
Thanks to everyone who attended - we're planning the next meetup for early December 2016. Join our group for notifications. If you weren't able to attend, we have both the slides and video available.
Upcoming Talks from the Netflix Security Team
Below is a schedule of upcoming presentations from members of the Netflix security team (through 2016). If you'd like to hear more talks from Netflix security, some of our past presentations are available on our YouTube channel.
Speakers
Conference
Talk
Automacon (Portland, OR) Sept 27-29, 2016
Scott Behrens and Andy Hoernecke
AppSecUSA 2016 (DC) - Oct 11-14, 2016
Scott Behrens and Andy Hoernecke
O'Reilly Security NYC (NYC) - Oct 30-Nov 2, 2016
Ping Identify SF (San Francisco) - Nov 2, 2016
Co-Keynote
QConSF (San Francisco) - Nov 7-11, 2016
The Psychology of Security Automation
Manish Mehta
AWS RE:invent (Las Vegas) - Nov 28-Dec 2, 2016
Solving the First Secret Problem: Securely Establishing Identity using the AWS Metadata Service
AWS RE:invent (Las Vegas) - Nov 28-Dec 2, 2016
If you're interested in solving interesting security problems while developing OSS that the rest of the world can use, we'd love to hear from you! Please see our jobs site for openings.
By Jason Chan
By Jason Chan