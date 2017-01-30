Netflix Hack Day - Winter 2017

We hosted another great Hack Day event a week ago at Netflix headquarters. Hack Day is a way for our product development team to take a break from everyday work, have fun, experiment with new technologies, and collaborate with new people.
Each Hack Day, we see a wide range of ideas on how to improve the product and internal tools as well as some that are just meant to be fun. This event was no different. We’ve embedded videos below, produced by the hackers, to some of our favorites. You can also see more hacks from several of our past events: May 2016, November 2015, March 2015, Feb. 2014 & Aug. 2014.
While we’re excited about the creativity and thought put into these hacks, they may never become part of the Netflix product, internal infrastructure, or otherwise be used beyond Hack Day. We are posting them here publicly to share the spirit of the event and our culture of innovation.
Thanks again to the hackers who, in just 24 hours, assembled really innovative hacks.
Stranger Bling
MDAS (Mobile Demogorgon Alerting System) a.k.a Ugly Christmas Sweater
LEDs soldered to a Stranger Things sweater, controlled wirelessly with an Arduino, spelling out messages from the Upside Down!
MindFlix
Navigate and control Netflix with your mind (with help from a Muse headband).
Netflix for Good
After watching socially conscious titles on Netflix, Netflix for Good allows users to donate to related and well known organizations from inside the Netflix app.
Stranger Games
Stranger Things re-imagined as a home console video game collection created back in 1983, but with a twist.
By Joey Cato
Picture in Picture
See what other profiles on your account are watching via picture in picture.