Introducing Netflix Stethoscope

Netflix is pleased to announce the open source release of Stethoscope, our first project following a User Focused Security approach.
The notion of “User Focused Security” acknowledges that attacks
against corporate users (e.g., phishing, malware) are the primary
mechanism leading to security incidents and data breaches, and it’s one of the core principles driving our approach to corporate
information security. It’s also reflective of our philosophy that tools are only effective when they consider the true context of people’s work.
Stethoscope is a web application that collects information for a given user’s devices and gives them clear and specific recommendations for securing their systems.
If we provide employees with focused, actionable information and low-friction tools, we believe they can get their devices into a more secure state without heavy-handed policy enforcement.
Software that treats people like people, not like cogs in the machine
We believe that Netflix employees fundamentally want to do the right thing, and, as a company, we give people the freedom to do their work as they see fit. As we say in the Netflix Culture Deck, responsible people thrive on freedom, and are worthy of freedom. This isn’t just a nice thing to say–we believe people are most productive and effective when they they aren’t hemmed in by excessive rules and process.
That freedom must be respected by the systems, tools, and procedures we design, as well.
By providing personalized, actionable information–and not relying on automatic enforcement–Stethoscope respects people’s time, attention, and autonomy, while improving our company’s security outcomes.
If you have similar values in your organization, we encourage you to give Stethoscope a try.
Education, not automatic enforcement
It’s important to us that people understand what simple steps they can take to improve the security state of their devices, because personal devices–which we don’t control–may very well be the first target of attack for phishing, malware, and other exploits. If they fall for a phishing attack on their personal laptop, that may be the first step in an attack on our systems here at Netflix.
We also want people to be comfortable making these changes themselves, on their own time, without having to go to the help desk.
To make this self service, and so people can understand the reasoning behind our suggestions, we show additional information about each suggestion, as well as a link to detailed instructions.
Security practices
We currently track the following device configurations, which we call “practices”:
-
Disk encryption
-
Firewall
-
Automatic updates
-
Up-to-date OS/software
-
Screen lock
-
Not jailbroken/rooted
-
Security software stack (e.g., Carbon Black)
Each practice is given a rating that determines how important it is. The more important practices will sort to the top, with critical practices highlighted in red and collected in a top banner.
